NBA star Anthony Edwards adorably races his baby daughter crawling in hotel
Anthony Edwards has one of the quickest first steps in the NBA. His young daughter apparently got dad’s quickness gene.
The Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star got a W on Christmas over the Dallas Mavericks after slaying his family Christmas photos in matching pajamas with girlfriend Shannon Jackson and their new baby girl Aislynn who was born in March, along with Jackson’s son Krue (whose father is rapper Chief Keef).
While the team played on the road for the holiday, at least Edwards got to spend some time post game with Jackson and baby Aislynn. Jackson posted the most adorable video on her Instagram of Edwards and Aislynn racing through the halls of the hotel in a crawl race. She wrote, “Their post game activity 🐞❤️😂 him chasing her but she gone make sure she wait on him too.”
Aislynn both won the race ahead of dad and showed good sportsmanship waiting on him. She also won over everyone’s hearts with this video.
We could have a future star track athlete coming from the Edwards household.
Edwards is off to a quick start this NBA season himself averaging 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.
While he got the big Christmas win on the court, his daughter certainly got it off the court with her crawl race with dad.
