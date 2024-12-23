Anthony Edwards' gf Shannon posts rare photos of adorable daughter for Christmas
Anthony Edwards must love the holidays, minus $75,000 fines from the NBA.
After the Minnesota Timberwolves star and his girlfriend Shannon Jackson, (whose original name was Jeanine Robel), were "The Incredibles" for Halloween with their baby daughter Aislynn, and her older son Krue (whose father is rapper Chief Keef), the happy family decided to do a Christmas photo shoot, and the results couldn't be more adorable.
RELATED: Anthony Edwards' gf Shannon posts Jordyn Woods heartfelt note for Knicks WAG
Posting on her Instagram, the 30-year-old social influencer had the gang do the prerequisite matching pajamas photos, but the real winner was them in more formal attire, especially their baby girl, who was born in early March. Mom also looks fantastic in a formal winter green, low-cut, full-length suede dress, while Anthony Edwards, 23 and the handsome Krue complete a perfect family photoshoot.
Jackson captioned the adorableness simply, "Happy holidays 🎄💨🎅🏽 !!"
Unfortunately for his girlfriend and the kids, Anthony Edwards will be working on Christmas day, as the Timberwolves will be on the road against the Dallas Mavericks. It has generally been a disappointing campaign for Edwards coming off the high of an Olympic gold medal in Paris, as the team sits at a pedestrian 14-13 record, especially with so much pressure on the 23 year old to be the face of the NBA.
Luckily it seems like his home life is the perfect place to escape.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady…: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game
…of Texas: Loreal Sarkisian is Texas sparkly denim-white cowgirl for CFP game
Wowza: Gracie Hunt stops traffic with yellow puffer at Chiefs-Texans game
Totally adorable: Hailee Steinfeld’s sweet selfie will make Josh Allen jealous
‘Mamba’ style: Vanessa Bryant amazingly customizes Elf on the Shelf with Kobe tribute