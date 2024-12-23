The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Anthony Edwards' gf Shannon posts rare photos of adorable daughter for Christmas

The happy family celebrated the holidays in matching pajamas and more formal attire at home. Baby daughter Aislynn was the camera-ready star.

Matthew Graham

Nov 29, 2024: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards against the LA Clippers
Nov 29, 2024: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards against the LA Clippers / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Anthony Edwards must love the holidays, minus $75,000 fines from the NBA.

After the Minnesota Timberwolves star and his girlfriend Shannon Jackson, (whose original name was Jeanine Robel), were "The Incredibles" for Halloween with their baby daughter Aislynn, and her older son Krue (whose father is rapper Chief Keef), the happy family decided to do a Christmas photo shoot, and the results couldn't be more adorable.

RELATED: Anthony Edwards' gf Shannon posts Jordyn Woods heartfelt note for Knicks WAG

Posting on her Instagram, the 30-year-old social influencer had the gang do the prerequisite matching pajamas photos, but the real winner was them in more formal attire, especially their baby girl, who was born in early March. Mom also looks fantastic in a formal winter green, low-cut, full-length suede dress, while Anthony Edwards, 23 and the handsome Krue complete a perfect family photoshoot.

Anthony Edwards, Shannon Jackson, Aislynn, Krue
coutureinc2/Instagram

Jackson captioned the adorableness simply, "Happy holidays 🎄💨🎅🏽 !!"

Unfortunately for his girlfriend and the kids, Anthony Edwards will be working on Christmas day, as the Timberwolves will be on the road against the Dallas Mavericks. It has generally been a disappointing campaign for Edwards coming off the high of an Olympic gold medal in Paris, as the team sits at a pedestrian 14-13 record, especially with so much pressure on the 23 year old to be the face of the NBA.

Luckily it seems like his home life is the perfect place to escape.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

First Lady…: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game

…of Texas: Loreal Sarkisian is Texas sparkly denim-white cowgirl for CFP game

Wowza: Gracie Hunt stops traffic with yellow puffer at Chiefs-Texans game

Totally adorable: Hailee Steinfeld’s sweet selfie will make Josh Allen jealous

‘Mamba’ style: Vanessa Bryant amazingly customizes Elf on the Shelf with Kobe tribute

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships