Anthony Edwards Faces Hefty Fine for Harsh Criticism of Officials After Loss
Anthony Edwards couldn't resist the urge to air his thoughts about the officiating in the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Saturday night, and now he's paying the price.
The NBA announced Monday it had fined Edwards $75,000 for his comments after the Timberwolves' 113–103 loss to the Golden State Warriors, in which he offered harshly condemned the quality of the game's officiating.
In a statement, NBA head of basketball operations Joe Dumars said, "Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $75,000 for public criticism of the officiating and using inappropriate and profane language."
In his initial comments, Edwards didn't mince words while voicing his frustrations about the referees. He went as far as to call the officials "f---ing terrible" and said it's been a problem all season. In particular, Edwards expressed dismay with the game's two male refs, Sean Wright and Sean Corbin, while clarifying that he had no issue with female ref Simone Jelks.
"They're f---ing terrible. All of them, besides the woman. But the two dudes, terrible. Excuses, the reason they call a foul, they reason they don't call a foul, s--- was terrible... I said one thing to the ref and he gave me a tech."
Edwards's rant wound up costing him a hefty $75,000, so hopefully he got everything off his chest and can avoid any further anti-officiating postgame diatribes in the future.