Newly single Genie Bouchard dances with Kris Humphries at Dallas pickleball event
Genie Bouchard recently traveled to Dallas for the 2024 Professional Pickleball Association tour, where she made it to the final 16 and got the full Texas experience in denim and a cowboy hat at a rowdy-looking bar.
In between rounds, however, the 30-year-old athlete shared a dance with retired NBA pro and current pickleball star Kris Humphries..
On Monday, November 11, Bouchard’s fellow pickleball player Marcela Hones shared a video montage on Instagram from the Dallas tournament, during which she and Genie can be seen dancing with Rafa Hewett and Humphries, 39. Bouchard has her arms around Humphries' waist, while he has a leg wrapped around the Wimbledon competitor.
Bouchard is recently single — she announced her split from model Christie Brinkley's son, Jack Brinkley-Cook, in July. Humphries, for his part, is famous for his 72-hour marriage to reality TV star Kim Kardashian in 2011. He briefly dated model Neyleen Ashley in 2021, but they have since parted ways. Though Humphries is primarily known for his time in the NBA, he hasrecently been rising through the rankings of competitive pickleball.
Bouchard shared a roundup of photos from her journey to Dallas on her own Instagram account on Monday, which she captioned “🤠 never disappoints.” Humphries was not pictured in the carousel Bouchard shared.
