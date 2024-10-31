The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Genie Bouchard hits pickleball court with flashy signature paddle

Tennis pro and pickleball influencer Genie Bouchard returned to the pickleball court with her new custom, signature paddle.

Genie Bouchard competes against Ekaterina Biakina during the second round of the Hyundai Masters national pickleball event.
Genie Bouchard competes against Ekaterina Biakina during the second round of the Hyundai Masters national pickleball event. / Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Genie Bouchard is back on the court.

After a wild experience at her first-ever World Series game this week where she caught a foul ball that ricocheted off a woman's face, Genie hit the New York subway and made her way to the pickleball courts.

Genie was back in action and proudly showed off her new custom, signature paddle from VERSIX Pickleball.

Genie's signature pickleball paddle features pink trim and, of course, her signature.

Genie Bouchard/Instagram

Genie Bouchard/Instagram

Genie racked up several accolades throughout her tennis career. She was a runner-up at Wimbledon and reached the semifinals of the Australian and French Open.

With a newfound passion and focus on pickleball, we can expect to see more great things.

