Genie Bouchard hits pickleball court with flashy signature paddle
Genie Bouchard is back on the court.
After a wild experience at her first-ever World Series game this week where she caught a foul ball that ricocheted off a woman's face, Genie hit the New York subway and made her way to the pickleball courts.
Genie was back in action and proudly showed off her new custom, signature paddle from VERSIX Pickleball.
Genie's signature pickleball paddle features pink trim and, of course, her signature.
Genie racked up several accolades throughout her tennis career. She was a runner-up at Wimbledon and reached the semifinals of the Australian and French Open.
With a newfound passion and focus on pickleball, we can expect to see more great things.
