Genie Bouchard is seductive cow in odd Halloween costume
Genie Bouchard may have one of the stranger Halloween costumes you’ll see, but she still makes that even look good.
The Canadian tennis and pickleball star has been on fire lately with her fit game. The 30-year-old Bouchard recently flexed her abs in crop top away from the court after showing off her bikini body in France, and a stunning look in New York City where she rocked a miniskirt and boots.
Her latest fit for Halloween may have strangely been her best. How do you turn a cow costume into a seductive look? Well, just take a look at what Bouchard came up with.
Wow, maybe happy cows come from Canada? At least good looking ones.
While Bouchard is still active on the WTA Tour, she joined the Carvana PPA Tour in 2023, bringing her tennis skills to the pro pickleball circuit. She has really embraced a career playing both sports.
In her long tennis career, Bouchard is 299-228 in singles and has amassed nearly $7 million in earnings. She’s also reached the semifinals of the Australian and French Open.
Bouchard also has a career as an influencer and model as evident by her posts.
Her Halloween costume definitely will make you “moooove” to click on the photos.
