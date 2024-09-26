Paige Bueckers trolls viral Joe Burrows NFL fit with perfect one-liner
Paige Bueckers loves basketball and fashion.
That much is clear if you follow the UConn Huskies basketball star, NIL millionaire, and fashion maven on her social media handles. She was a VIP regular at this year’s New York Fashion Week with many bold looks, like her sick fit covered in butterflies. Paige Buckets also had many more style ensembles for the US Open and over the summer with her jetsetting empire building across the country.
Joe Burrow too seems to love fashion, even channeling his inner model over the summer in Paris with Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson, his former teammate at LSU, by walking the runway in an outrageous backless blazer.
Fast forward to Monday Night Football, and the only thing worse than the loss for the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, now 0-3, was the universal drubbing he received on social media for his Backstreet Boys skater look before the game.
There were many burns in commenters’ comparisons, like the Backstreet Boys and Ellen DeGeneres. One up-and-coming celebrity that caught a stray was Bueckers, with a user writing, “Bro just left Paige Bueckers closet.”
Another thing fans notice when following Bueckers is that the social media star has one fashion staple: crop tops. So when the 22-year-old presumptive No. 1 pick in next year’s WNBA draft saw the dig, she responded with a perfect one-liner, “Just missing the crop top.”
Well played Paige. Well played.
