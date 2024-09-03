LOOK: NFL WAG Christen Harper's adorable chilling with Jared Goff photos
With the NFL season starting this week, Jared Goff’s new wife, Christen Harper, is taking time to relax and getting prepared to cheer on the Detroit Lions and her QB1.
It’s been a busy summer for the couple who have been together since 2019. Goff and Harper married this past June in Ojai, CA, in a beautiful wedding.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson appears to get Haley Cavinder tattoo (PHOTO)
Goff, 29, is coming off an incredible season in which he threw for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions, leading Detroit to the NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers. Expectations have never been higher for Goff and the Lions, and with that comes more pressure. To prepare, Harper, 31, is chilling at their Michigan home with her hubby and the couple’s dog Quincy. These photos are quite zen looking.
The couple definitely looks like they are enjoying the Michigan life.
It’s a very different vibe than the quarterback’s $10.5 million Manhattan Beach, California mansion.
Harper, who has been part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family since 2021, has been spotted at training camp and looks relaxed and ready for the first game vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Heck, she looks like she can play.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WAG Wowza: Texas HC’s wife rocks stunning fit for Longhorns opener (PHOTOS)
NBA power couple: Steph posts adorable photos ‘enjoying life’ with wife Ayesha
Girl next door charm: Livvy Dunne comically refuels at iconic southern pit stop
Sweetness x2: Tara Davis-Woodhall’s touching moment after husband Hunter’s race
Homecoming queen: Ex-UConn star Nika Muhl rocks stunning WNBA fit in return
RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo, WAG Georgina Rodriguez’s naughty photos on yacht go viral