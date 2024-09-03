The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LOOK: NFL WAG Christen Harper's adorable chilling with Jared Goff photos

The newly married Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model drops a bunch of relaxing pictures from Michigan as the Detroit Lions quarterback prepares for Week 1.

Matt Ryan

Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his now wife, Christen Harper, on the field at the end of training camp.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his now wife, Christen Harper, on the field at the end of training camp.
With the NFL season starting this week, Jared Goff’s new wife, Christen Harper, is taking time to relax and getting prepared to cheer on the Detroit Lions and her QB1.

It’s been a busy summer for the couple who have been together since 2019. Goff and Harper married this past June in Ojai, CA, in a beautiful wedding. 

Goff, 29, is coming off an incredible season in which he threw for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions, leading Detroit to the NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers. Expectations have never been higher for Goff and the Lions, and with that comes more pressure. To prepare, Harper, 31, is chilling at their Michigan home with her hubby and the couple’s dog Quincy. These photos are quite zen looking.

The couple definitely looks like they are enjoying the Michigan life.

It’s a very different vibe than the quarterback’s $10.5 million Manhattan Beach, California mansion.

Harper, who has been part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family since 2021, has been spotted at training camp and looks relaxed and ready for the first game vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Heck, she looks like she can play.

