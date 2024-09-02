Dallas Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson appears to get Haley Cavinder tattoo (PHOTO)
Haley Cavinder and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s relationship looks like it’s going quite well.
While Ferguson — whose real name is Jonathan as he revealed — is preparing for the start of the NFL season this week as the Cowboys travel to take on the Cleveland Browns, he’s spending time with girlfriend and Miami Hurricanes basketball player Haley Cavinder.
Cavinder, 23, has had a busy summer herself, blowing up social media with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway walk in a bikini alongside her twin sister Hanna.
Now the Miami Hurricanes guard took to her 4.5M+ TikTok fans with Ferguson making a cameo. In the video, Ferguson appears to show a tattoo of Cavinder’s initials “H.C.” on the tight end’s right ring finger. Cavinder posted the caption “4liferrrrrr.”
The video was set to Beyonce’s “Sweet Dreams” featuring the lyrics “tattoo your name across my heart.”
Ferguson and Cavinder have been linked since 2023 when they met through social media. So are they taking this relationship to the next level? Is it a real tattoo?
Meanwhile, her sister Hanna was at the University of Georgia game on Saturday cheering on boyfriend and starting Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck in a crop top, white miniskirt.
While her sister is dating in the college level, it’s clear Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson will be one of the power couples of the WAGs this season.
