Lions Expect Jared Goff to Do 'a Little Bit More'
Jared Goff's rise since being acquired by the Detroit Lions in a trade in 2021 has been well-documented.
After struggling in his first season with the organization, Goff has been outstanding leading the team over the last two campaigns. He's formed a strong partnership with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and together they've helped the offense perform at an extremely high level.
Last season, Goff ranked in the top five amongst NFL quarterbacks both in passing yards and touchdowns. He's proven more than capable of directing the offense and it's plethora of nuances.
"I think he's been everything that we hoped he would be and then some," said coach Dan Campbell. "I think what he brought was, at the least he brought a stable piece for us. A steady, reliable guy who behind center is going to do what we ask him to do. We take care of him, he'll take care of the football. He's going to move it, he'll be efficient and he'll be our captain. That's at the least and what we got was so much more."
Goff threw for 4,575 yards a season ago, his most as a Lion and the third-highest total of his career. His 30 touchdown passes is the second-most he's thrown in a season throughout his career. He recorded a career-best in completion percentage with a 67.3 percent mark.
As he's proven increasingly capable of handling whatever the Lions ask of him, he will continue to get more added to his responsibilities.
"Through the years, these last three years, he's just continued to grow and gotten better and gotten better," Campbell explained. "And honestly, I think he just wants more and he continues to challenge himself and the more he does that, the more we load him up, the more we ask him to do, the more we put on his plate because he can handle it and he wants it. Where he's able to go, our offense is able to go. So we ask him to do a lot, and we're gonna ask him to do a little bit more than he did last year because he can handle it, he's proven that."
Goff has a talented list of playmakers around him, headlined by running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta. Because of this, he can be comfortable getting the ball out and into the hands of Detroit's star-caliber skill position talent.
Additionally, the Lions have added talent to the defense in an effort to alleviate the pressure on the offense to light up the scoreboard. Through a collective effort, the Lions hope Goff can keep the offense humming as it has the last two seasons.
"He's playing at a high level and he also knows he doesn't have to do this on his own. That's why we have pieces around him on offense," Campbell said. "That's why we play with the defense, that's why we play with special teams. Said this before, we can get out of any game with those units. As long as the other two are clicking, if one has a rough one, that's alright, we'll find our way out of that. We'll use everything we have on our roster."