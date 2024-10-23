The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NHL star Justin Kirkland's wife Madison goes wild after shootout winner

Madison Kirkland, the wife of Calgary Flames' Justin Kirkland, had a hilarious reaction to her husband's shootout winner against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Josh Sanchez

Calgary Flames center Justin Kirkland skates during the warmup period against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Calgary Flames center Justin Kirkland skates during the warmup period against the Chicago Blackhawks. / Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
The Calgary Flames edged the Pittsburgh Penguins in an instant classic on Tuesday night, with Justin Kirkland netting the game-winning goal in a 4-3 shootout.

Everyone in the Scotiabank Saddledome was going wild and on their feet.

Back at the Kirkland household, things were no different.

MORE: Jordyn Woods, Knicks WAGs win night as bf Karl-Anthony Towns loses to Celtics

Kirkland's wife, Madison Kirkland, ran to social media to share her excitement with a hilarious comment on the Flames' victory.

"SORRY TO MY NEIGHBOURS.. MY PAJAMAS ARE ON AND IM WAITING FOR HIS ARRIVAL BACK HOME," she wrote on X accompanied by a smiling face and man dancing emoji.

Madison Kirkland, NHL WAG Justin Kirkland Calgary Flames
Madison Kirkland/Instagram

Earlier this month, Madison had a similar reaction when Kirkland scored his first goal. He was asked about her response and was thankful of how supportive his wife has been.

My wife is so supportive,” he said, per NHL.com. “We got back from Edmonton at midnight and she's on the front steps of the street dancing in her pajamas and smiling. I've got these amazing people in my life that have helped me so much, so to be able to share it with her and come home that night and have a little celebration when I got home was very special.”

Madison Kirkland, Justin Kirkland, NHL Calgary Flames
Madison Kirkland/Instagram
Madison Kirkland, Justin Kirkland NHL
Madison Kirkland/Instagram

With the win, the Flames improved to 3-0-0 at home.

And for Kirkland, his success on the ice and the love and support back home makes the perfect start in Calgary even more enjoyable.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

