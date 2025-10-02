Nick Bosa's rumored girlfriend Meg Moroney rocks 49ers hat to heat up speculation
Nick Bosa is out for the season for the San Francisco 49ers in a devastating blow to the team. He at least appears to be winning off the field in the love department with his rumored girlfriend.
Bosa tore his ACL in his right knee vs. the Arizona Cardinals on September 21. That also happened to be the day country singer star Meg Moroney was in attendance in a suite in Levi’s Stadium rocking this stunning fit below.
The girl best known for the hit song “Tennessee Orange” from her debut album “Lucky” in 2023 has sparked rumors about dating the All-Pro pass rusher as the two followed each other on Instagram, and then she was at the game flexing this custom Niners jersey.
She also posed in a Niners hat fueling even more her ties with Bosa.
We also know Bosa is a music fan as he hit the Grateful Dead show with George Kittle over the summer in Las Vegas.
With the 49ers playing at the Los Angeles Rams for Thursday Night Football, Bosa absence will definitely be notable. His rumored girlfriend will also definitely be a topic of online chatter.
So, who is 27-year-old Meg Moroney?
She’s from Georgia and is a Bulldog
She was raised in the Peach State outside of Atlanta in Douglisville and attended college at the University of Georgia. She was originally studying accounting but switched over to marketing with a certificate in music business.
She won the Miss Sorority Row pageant in 2016
She was the winner after performing Deana Carter’s song “Strawberry Wine”. It also put her on the map for more performances on campus.
She wanted to be a college cheerleader
Moroney loved cheerleading and planned on doing it in college but a knee injury her junior year of high school derailed those dreams.
She comes from a family of musicians
She grew up with a “music room” in her house, and her dad and brother both play the guitar. Her brother actually has performed with her at concerts.
She was linked to Morgan Wallen
After moving to Tennessee in 2020 after college, that’s when her career took off. She revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that’s also when she met the Tennessee native and country star Wallen in 2020. She said the two were not exclusive and didn’t officially date, but were more than friends. Now, they are just friends and maybe now she’s with Bosa.
