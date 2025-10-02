The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Nick Bosa's rumored girlfriend Meg Moroney rocks 49ers hat to heat up speculation

The country singer was also seen in a suite with a custom Niners jersey. Find out more about her.

Matt Ryan

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) leaves the field at Caesars Superdome.
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) leaves the field at Caesars Superdome. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Nick Bosa is out for the season for the San Francisco 49ers in a devastating blow to the team. He at least appears to be winning off the field in the love department with his rumored girlfriend.

Bosa tore his ACL in his right knee vs. the Arizona Cardinals on September 21. That also happened to be the day country singer star Meg Moroney was in attendance in a suite in Levi’s Stadium rocking this stunning fit below.

Meg Moroney
Meg Moroney and friends / Meg Moroney/Instagram

The girl best known for the hit song “Tennessee Orange” from her debut album “Lucky” in 2023 has sparked rumors about dating the All-Pro pass rusher as the two followed each other on Instagram, and then she was at the game flexing this custom Niners jersey.

Meg Moroney
Meg Moroney/Instagram

She also posed in a Niners hat fueling even more her ties with Bosa.

We also know Bosa is a music fan as he hit the Grateful Dead show with George Kittle over the summer in Las Vegas.

George Kittle and Nick Bosa
Claire Kittle/Instagram

With the 49ers playing at the Los Angeles Rams for Thursday Night Football, Bosa absence will definitely be notable. His rumored girlfriend will also definitely be a topic of online chatter.

So, who is 27-year-old Meg Moroney?

She’s from Georgia and is a Bulldog

She was raised in the Peach State outside of Atlanta in Douglisville and attended college at the University of Georgia. She was originally studying accounting but switched over to marketing with a certificate in music business.

She won the Miss Sorority Row pageant in 2016

She was the winner after performing Deana Carter’s song “Strawberry Wine”. It also put her on the map for more performances on campus.

She wanted to be a college cheerleader

Moroney loved cheerleading and planned on doing it in college but a knee injury her junior year of high school derailed those dreams.

She comes from a family of musicians

She grew up with a “music room” in her house, and her dad and brother both play the guitar. Her brother actually has performed with her at concerts.

She was linked to Morgan Wallen

After moving to Tennessee in 2020 after college, that’s when her career took off. She revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that’s also when she met the Tennessee native and country star Wallen in 2020. She said the two were not exclusive and didn’t officially date, but were more than friends. Now, they are just friends and maybe now she’s with Bosa.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

