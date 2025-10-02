49ers QB Mac Jones looks like Batman villain Two-Face in fit for TNF vs. Rams
If you're supposed to dress for success, Mac Jones might have a very up-and-down performance for the San Francisco 49ers in big early season showdown on the road against the Los Angeles Rams for Thursday Night Football.
The former New England Patriots No. 1 pick is getting the start with Brock Purdy dealing with turf toe and shoulder injuries, and the one-time Pro Bowler decided to sport a suit that looked exactly like something Batman villain Two-Face would wear with the red and black divided exactly down the middle for his pregame suit.
Now it's unclear if Harvey Dent or Two-Face will show up tonight for the 49ers, which has kind of been the entire team's personality so far in 2025, starting off a shiny 3-1, but looking very pedestrian with an extremely easy schedule.
NFL insider Mike Garafolo agreed with our take, writing, "Game in Hollywood. Mac Jones auditioning for Two Face in the next Batman film."
Jones, 27, has been more than serviceable in his two starts, throwing four touchdowns in two games and only one interception. Although the 49ers only scored 16 points in one of his wins over the Arizona Cardinals, the former Alabama standout marched San Francisco down the field for the game winning field goal as time expired.
Jones has a big test tonight against the 3-1 Rams. Will he be Jekyll or Hyde? His fit intimates he might be both!
