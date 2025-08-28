The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle looks like US Open mascot in custom 'New York' fit

The fashion influencer and model outdid herself with a custom Big Apple "New York" tank top with matching jeans.

Matthew Graham

Morgan Riddle during the Roland-Garros 2025, French Open 2025, Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland-Garros Stadium on May 30, 2025 in Paris, France
Morgan Riddle during the Roland-Garros 2025, French Open 2025, Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland-Garros Stadium on May 30, 2025 in Paris, France / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Morgan Riddle has one perfect custom fit for every tennis major.

And the fashion influencer and Taylor Fritz's girlfriend just dropped the 2025 US Open look, and The Athlete Lifestyle On SI absolutely loves it.

Morgan Riddle
Jul 11, 2025; Morgan Riddle, girlfriend of Taylor Fritz, stands in his player's box prior to the match against Carlos Alcaraz in a gentlemen's singles semi-final on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Sharing the ensemble in an Instagram post with the pun-ny Big Apple caption, "right to the core 🍎," the part-time model revealed a custom tank top with matching jeans that had NYC represented with a custom apple graphic that spelled out "New York" and jeans that had a bejeweled "New York" pin on one of the rear pockets with a coordinated apple and taxi to complete the perfect ensemble.

Riddle has been more subdued with sharing her looks as compared to past majors, but it's obvious the 28 year old loves the US Open, writing "I [heart emoji] NY!" on her Instagram Stories.

Fritz's inspirational partner also wrote at the beginning of the Queens crown-jewel tennis tournament, New York is "the only city in the world that can get me to be social."

Morgan Riddle
Morgan Riddle/Instagram

The highest ranked American Fritz at No. 4, 27, survived a bit of a scare yesterday in the second round against Lloyd Harris, and will next face Jerome Kym from Switzerland as he looks to break the snide by winning his first career major, having come agonizingly close at last year's US Open, making it all the way to the finals before losing to Jannik Sinner.

Morgan Riddle
IMAGO/Cover-Images

Maybe "The Most Famous Woman in Men's Tennis" can bring the good luck with her Big Apple custom fit, especially given the record-setting $90 million purse this year, including $5 million for the men's singles champion.

The last time an American man won the US Open was Andy Roddick in 2003.

Fritz and Riddle are hoping that finally changes this year.

Morgan Riddle
Mar 10, 2025; Morgan Riddle, the girlfriend of Taylor Fritz, watches the third round match against Alejandro Tabilo in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Well Tennis Garden. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
