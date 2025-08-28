Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle looks like US Open mascot in custom 'New York' fit
Morgan Riddle has one perfect custom fit for every tennis major.
And the fashion influencer and Taylor Fritz's girlfriend just dropped the 2025 US Open look, and The Athlete Lifestyle On SI absolutely loves it.
Sharing the ensemble in an Instagram post with the pun-ny Big Apple caption, "right to the core 🍎," the part-time model revealed a custom tank top with matching jeans that had NYC represented with a custom apple graphic that spelled out "New York" and jeans that had a bejeweled "New York" pin on one of the rear pockets with a coordinated apple and taxi to complete the perfect ensemble.
Riddle has been more subdued with sharing her looks as compared to past majors, but it's obvious the 28 year old loves the US Open, writing "I [heart emoji] NY!" on her Instagram Stories.
Fritz's inspirational partner also wrote at the beginning of the Queens crown-jewel tennis tournament, New York is "the only city in the world that can get me to be social."
The highest ranked American Fritz at No. 4, 27, survived a bit of a scare yesterday in the second round against Lloyd Harris, and will next face Jerome Kym from Switzerland as he looks to break the snide by winning his first career major, having come agonizingly close at last year's US Open, making it all the way to the finals before losing to Jannik Sinner.
Maybe "The Most Famous Woman in Men's Tennis" can bring the good luck with her Big Apple custom fit, especially given the record-setting $90 million purse this year, including $5 million for the men's singles champion.
The last time an American man won the US Open was Andy Roddick in 2003.
Fritz and Riddle are hoping that finally changes this year.
