Novak Djokovic gives Ciara, Russell Wilson’s son unforgettable moment at US Open
Novak Djokovic has played his way into the quarterfinals of the US Open where he will take on Taylor Fritz on Tuesday. He also played his way into the hearts of Ciara, Russell Wilson and their son Future.
The 38-year-old Serbian tennis legend is still going strong like the 36-year-old New York Giants quarterback Wilson.
The Wilson family, who moved to New York this offseason, has been all about local sports since. We saw Ciara crushing Russell at the New York Knicks game in a matching denim fit, and then a New York Yankees on-field experience for Future’s 11th birthday where a 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge made Future’s NFL dad look incredibly tiny.
Then it was off to the US Open where Ciara with Win, 5, Future, and Russ matched in all black.
They also got to spend some time on another day with Djokovic who hung with them, took photos, and signed Future’s giant tennis ball. Russ wrote, “NOVAK!!! Thanks for being the BEST! @djokernole We LOVED watching you train @USOpen up close! Future will remember this moment forever! Best Times Together! @Ciara,” while Ciara would add “ Novak = Unreal! Legendary player and Legendary person. We are truly grateful 🙌🏽”
It’s another adorable moment for the Wilsons.
Russ and Ciara have been married for nine years and just had amazing anniversary tributes to each other. They have son Future, who Ciara had with the rapper Future but Russ has raised as his own, daughter Sienna, 8, Win, and baby Amora, 1.
The next sporting event the family is likely seen at is dad’s season opener on Sunday, September 7 at the Washington Commanders.
