Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko rocks custom '17' fit hoping it ends his Dodgers slump
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies were back at it less than 24 hours after Game 3 of the NLDS finished in LA last night. On Thursday while the teams had an afternoon first pitch, the Dodgers WAGs were back at it as well with their stunning fits including superstar Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko in a custom “17” shirt.
The Phillies extended the series by shocking the defending World Series champions at home, 10-2. They hope they can force a decisive Game 5 back in Philly.
The Dodgers and their wives and girlfriends hope to stay in LA and get ready to see who they face in the NLCS.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's rarely-seen wife Mamiko Tanaka is 'absolute baller' in her own right
If it’s on the road, though, they’ve proven they’ll show out like this photo from Game 2:
The only difference is Mamiko didn’t attend the road games as she was likely back home taking care of her and Ohtani’s new baby girl they had back in April.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
Mamiko, who is rarely seen in public with Ohtani, did crush an orange creamsicle dress at the MLB All-Star Game this year, and represented in the Wild Card round with a unique look that was different from the others. At yesterday’s Game 3 she went with the all-black that matched them perfectly.
For Game 4 like the AC/DC song, she was back in black with a custom Ohtani shirt on for his jersey number.
Mamiko hopes it’s the lucky shirt and Ohtani ends his slump in time for the team to clinch the series. The reigning National League MVP is 1-14 at the plate heading into Thursday’s game in the series.
She’s also hoping she can rock another fire World Series fit like last season.
