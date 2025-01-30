The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin shares emotional gift from daughter Landry marking four years sober

The Ole Miss Rebels head coach has a tight bond with with his oldest daughter. She gave him an amazing present to mark his four years of sobriety.

Matthew Graham

Jan. 2, 2025: Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family, including daughter Landry, after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Jan. 2, 2025: Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family, including daughter Landry, after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lane Kiffin can be polarizing on social media with his trolling and hot takes, but he takes one thing very seriously - his sobriety.

If you follow the Ole Miss Rebels head coach on social media, he is always sharing posts and passages about abstaining from alcohol.

His daughter Landry, who attends Ole Miss and is often revealing light-hearted moments with her dad, gifted him a powerful and emotional present that marked his four years, which he shared on his Instagram Stories.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Dec. 14, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin (R), and eldest daughter, Landry Kiffin. / @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

It's a beautiful picture of a starry sky shaped like a heart, with the inscription, "The stars on the night you found your way." Hidden in the corner is an inscription, presumably from Landry, that reads, "I'm so proud of you."

Landry Kiffin, Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Kiffin has had an eventful couple of months in his personal life, having reconciled with his ex-wife Layla. Not only that, Mrs. Kiffin and their youngest of three children, Knox, are moving to Oxford, Mississippi to be reunited. Only Presley, who plays volleyball for the USC Trojans, will remain in the Los Angeles area.

Having been a rolling stone earlier in his hot-shot coaching career, including tumultuous stops at the aforementioned USC, along with the Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Volunteers, the 49 year old seems to have planted some roots down at The Grove.

His outspokenness about the College Football Playoff and non-SEC schools always finds him in the crosshairs of many fans. But all can applaud his personal life accomplishments.

Lane Kiffin, Landry Kiffin
Jan. 2, 2025: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family, including daughter Landry, after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

