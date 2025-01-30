Lane Kiffin shares emotional gift from daughter Landry marking four years sober
Lane Kiffin can be polarizing on social media with his trolling and hot takes, but he takes one thing very seriously - his sobriety.
If you follow the Ole Miss Rebels head coach on social media, he is always sharing posts and passages about abstaining from alcohol.
His daughter Landry, who attends Ole Miss and is often revealing light-hearted moments with her dad, gifted him a powerful and emotional present that marked his four years, which he shared on his Instagram Stories.
It's a beautiful picture of a starry sky shaped like a heart, with the inscription, "The stars on the night you found your way." Hidden in the corner is an inscription, presumably from Landry, that reads, "I'm so proud of you."
Kiffin has had an eventful couple of months in his personal life, having reconciled with his ex-wife Layla. Not only that, Mrs. Kiffin and their youngest of three children, Knox, are moving to Oxford, Mississippi to be reunited. Only Presley, who plays volleyball for the USC Trojans, will remain in the Los Angeles area.
Having been a rolling stone earlier in his hot-shot coaching career, including tumultuous stops at the aforementioned USC, along with the Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Volunteers, the 49 year old seems to have planted some roots down at The Grove.
His outspokenness about the College Football Playoff and non-SEC schools always finds him in the crosshairs of many fans. But all can applaud his personal life accomplishments.
