Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin confirms ex-wife Layla, son Knox moving to Oxford in X repost
After months of speculation and hidden messages, it’s confirmed: Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin and his ex-wife Layla Kiffin are back together after divorcing in 2016. Not only that, she’s moving with their son Knox, 16, to be with him and their daughter Landry in Oxford, Mississippi.
Whoa.
Layla and Lane met while he was an offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Volunteers and she was the assistant volleyball coach there. They were married in 2004 for 12 years and have three kids together: Landry, 20, Presley, 18, Knox, 16.
Lane began posting a lot more with Layla toward the end of 2024 including Landry’s epic birthday where mother and daughter crushed dad in some sassy fits, and then Lane filmed a first-person view of them having fun in New York City. During Christmas in Manhattan Beach, California, the whole family was together, which was then followed by Layla’s “princess” birthday bash where Lane flaunted a surprise and then later posted a touching love note.
This has all led to the assumption the couple had reconciled and were getting back together. Now, through an article in BroBible that Lane would repost on his X account, we learned son Knox, who is a junior quarterback prospect, will enroll at Oxford High and mom will be joining him in Mississippi.
That’s definitely big news as Layla will be part of the Rebels family now where daughter Landry already attends and is a gameday staple in her sizzling fits like her polka dot dress.
Meanwhile, daughter Presley has committed to play volleyball at USC in Los Angeles, California, where she wowed in her new uniform.
Congrats on the big win off the field for coach Kiffin and the Kiffin family. Blondes will have more fun next season in Oxford.
