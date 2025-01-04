Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley's awkward reaction to dad's post with ex-wife
While Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is still annoyed they didn't make it to the College Football Playoffs this year, he has a lot to celebrate after blowing out the Duke Blue Devils 52-20 in the Gator Bowl. With back-to-back 10-win seasons under his belt, Kiffin promised that Ole Miss is "just getting started."
After Kiffin hoisted the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy at EverBank Stadium alongside his eldest daughter, Landry Kiffin, who's a student at Ole Miss, the entire family had another big occasion to toast to on Jan. 3, Layla Kiffin's birthday.
Amid rumors of possible reconciliation with his ex-wife, Kiffin posted a birthday tribute to Layla on Friday, sharing a photo of the divorced couple on Instagram. He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday 🎉. The Kiffins' youngest daughter, Presley Kiffin, however, wasn't feeling the heartfelt gesture.
Presley, a player on the USC Trojans' volleyball team, hilariously wrote, "ew." Layla also replied, "Omg🤦♀️."
Landry had a ball in the comment section. She wrote, "There’s no way," before adding, "Hard launch," further fueling speculation over the status of her parents' relationship. One fan commented, "HERE FOR THIS!! WELCOME MRS. KIFFIN 🔥🔥🙌." Another personw wrote, "Omg ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Kiffin and Layla are also parents to Knox, an aspiring quarterback at Palos Verdes High School. While the 49-year-old coach insinuated that Layla was moving to Oxford, Mississippi following Landry's birthday party last month, it's unclear if she and Knox are actually relocating from Southern, California.
