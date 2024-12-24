Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry shows off insane Christmas gift haul
The Ole Miss Rebels football team failed to clinch a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoffs this year, however, that didn't stop head coach Lane Kiffin from commenting some of the first-round results.
During Penn State's blowout win over SMU Mustangs, "Way to keep us on the edge of our seats Committee …. Riveting," Kiffin posted on X. He didn't like what he saw during Notre Dame's defeat over the Indiana, either. "Really exciting competitive game @CFBPlayoff. 🧐 Great job!! " Kiffin posted.
Kiffin faced some backlash on social media for his comments, however, the 49-year-old didn't seem to mind as he was on trip in New York City with his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, and their two daugters, Landry and Layla Kiffin.
While returning from their epic holiday trip, Landry, who's a student at Ole Miss, look liked Santa before they hopped on a private plane home.
Kiffin posted a photo on his Instagram Stories that showed a luggage cart stacked with presents while Landry posed in red pants and a white sweater
It's unclear if they're headed back to Oxford, Mississippi, or traveling to Southern California, where he and Layla's son, Knox Kiffin, attends high school.
Earlier this month, Kiffin fueled rumors that he and Layla might've reconciled, insinuating thatshe was preparing to move to Oxford in a message on social media during Landry's birthday party.
After the Kiffin family celebrates the Christmas holiday, the coach must get back to work to prepare the Rebels to face Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2, 2025.
