Oregon Ducks football HC's Dan Lanning shares wife's inspiring cancer journey
Even the toughest college football player has nothing on a cancer survivor.
Oregon Ducks football head coach Dan Lanning knows that firsthand, as his family got the devastating news that no one ever wants to hear. His wife Sauphia had cancer. Worse, it was osteosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of cancer.
The college football darling of the No. 1 ranked Ducks, who face the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions for the Big Ten Championship (with the winner getting the all important bye in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff), opened up to ESPN with his wife about her harrowing cancer journey and inspiring recovery story.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian flashes giant wedding ring in low-cut top, refers to 'husband' Steve
"She was a fighter from day one," Lanning said. "There were days that were not great. There were days that were really hard. I felt like it was always my job to put a smile on her face."
"I sat in a wheelchair," share Sauphia. "And he would push me around the hospital. And he would sing to me."
Later on she revealed, "I was so sick. I was skinny. I was bald. And he never looked at me any differently other than Sauphia. He just looked at me with the same eyes, the same admiration. And I just get emotional thinking about that."
It's truly an inspiring story about overcoming cancer and the love the couple has for each other. Even Penn State fans can root against Oregon and still love the Lannings (along with their three sons Caden, Kniles, and Titan).
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game
Dad’s genes showing: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
Spotted: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills game after engagement