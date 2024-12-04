The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Oregon Ducks football HC's Dan Lanning shares wife's inspiring cancer journey

College football darling Dan Lanning's world was rocked when his wife Sauphia was diagnosed with cancer. Her fight and determination will bring you to tears.

May 8,2017: Sauphia and Dan Lanning bow their heads at the West Cancer Center. Lanning, then the inside linebackers coach for the University of Memphis, stood by his wife as she fought osteosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of cancer. She had a bell-ringing ceremony to signify the end of her active treatment. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even the toughest college football player has nothing on a cancer survivor.

Oregon Ducks football head coach Dan Lanning knows that firsthand, as his family got the devastating news that no one ever wants to hear. His wife Sauphia had cancer. Worse, it was osteosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of cancer.

The college football darling of the No. 1 ranked Ducks, who face the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions for the Big Ten Championship (with the winner getting the all important bye in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff), opened up to ESPN with his wife about her harrowing cancer journey and inspiring recovery story.

"She was a fighter from day one," Lanning said. "There were days that were not great. There were days that were really hard. I felt like it was always my job to put a smile on her face."

"I sat in a wheelchair," share Sauphia. "And he would push me around the hospital. And he would sing to me."

Later on she revealed, "I was so sick. I was skinny. I was bald. And he never looked at me any differently other than Sauphia. He just looked at me with the same eyes, the same admiration. And I just get emotional thinking about that."

Dillon Gabriel, Dan Lanning
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and coach Dan Lanning embrace after defeating Maryland at Autzen Stadium. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's truly an inspiring story about overcoming cancer and the love the couple has for each other. Even Penn State fans can root against Oregon and still love the Lannings (along with their three sons Caden, Kniles, and Titan).

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

