Loreal Sarkisian flashes giant wedding ring in low-cut top, refers to ‘husband’ Steve
Loreal Sarkisian is in a giving mood this holiday season. Not only has she given us a lot of stunning fashion hits, she’s now giving us the latest headlines on her marriage while giving away football tickets at the same time.
Known as “The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” for her marriage to head coach Steve Sarkisian, Loreal the stylist and model has crushed many looks lately like her all-white “cheering” for for game day, and her Thanksgiving stunner in Daisy Dukes.
Speaking of her marriage, the couple had jointly filed for divorce over the summer, but they’ve worked it out as apparent by her giant wedding ring flashing in her latest jaw-dropping low-cut fit hit. In the video on Instagram, Loreal also refers to Steve as “my husband.“
She looks amazing as well in the blazer jacket.
Speaking of football, Loreal also said in the video she’s giving away two tickets to the SEC Championship Game between Texas and the Georgia Bulldogs to the fan who can answer this fashion riddle on Wednesday:
”From the runway to the streets, I make heads turn, with little black dresses and lessons to learn. Paris is where I was born to earn. What brand am I? A name you discern.”
Who will the lucky fan be? Hint: It’s Chanel.
Loreal will also likely be there in another stunning game day fit with her giant wedding ring on to cheer on “husband” Steve and the Longhorns.
