Packers QB Jordan Love's wife shows off her own Lambeau leap with husband
Jordan Love and his new wife Ronika Stone Love have had a memorable offseason.
Getting married last month, the happy newlyweds took it to the next level on Green Bay Packers Family Night by truly embracing life as a Cheesehead couple by doing their version of the Lambeau Leap.
In a shared Instagram post, Mrs. Love wrote, "My version of a Lambeau Leap." This one looked much less hectic than those celebrated after a home team touchdown as her husband adorably held the Oregon Ducks volleyball alum in his arms.
They also shared a huge photo dump of their one-month marriage anniversary earlier in the week leading with them smooching during the cake-cutting portion of the wedding festivities. So needless to say, they're still in lovey-dovey phase of holy matrimony.
Love, still only 26, has a lot of pressure riding on him this season as the Packers look to take that next step towards legitimate Super Bowl contention.
Hopefully for Packers fans, the Lambeau Leaps practiced on Family Night, no matter the version, serve as a good omen heading into the NFL season in a stacked NFC North.
