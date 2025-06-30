Packers star disses former teammate Aaron Rodgers after Jordan Love’s wedding
Three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman David Bakhtiari has protected both Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love for the Green Bay Packers, but he was only invited to one of their weddings.
The 33-year-old Bakhtiari has spent his entire 11 seasons with the Packers since 2013, and that means for nine of them he protected Rodgers and the last two Love.
While Rodgers had a secret wedding to a secret girl and showed off his wedding ring when he reported to his new team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Love had a big wedding this past weekend to professional volleyball player Ronika Stone.
RELATED: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers shows off beach biceps without secret wife Brittani
It looked like a great time with Packers teammates in attendance for the 26-year-old quarterback. One of those was Bakhtiari, who celerbated the union of Love and Stone by throwing shade Rodgers way. He said, “Love is love. Congrats to the Loves,” in one post, and “Just happy at least one of my quarterbacks invited me to their wedding” in the other.
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers defiantly says secret wife Brittani does exist in on-air rant
Burn.
He even dropped the 🥲 face on it.
Don’t worry Bakhtiari, it sounds like Rodgers didn’t have anyone at his wedding as his own family even questions if he got married.
At least he got to enjoy a day of Love.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day
Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC
Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant
Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey
Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate