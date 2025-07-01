Packers QB Jordan Love marries Ronika Stone in stunning beach wedding [PHOTOS]
So this is love ... literally. Green Pay Packers QB Jordan Love and Ronika Stone tied the knot — and have the stunning photos to prove it.
Stone — herself a professional athlete — posted an Instagram carousel on Tuesday, July 1, a slideshow filled with gorgeous snaps of her and Love's beach nuptials.
"Mr. & Mrs. Love," the San Diego Mojo volleyball star captioned the pictures, which featured her and the Super Bowl champion walking down the aisle, kissing at the altar, and simply looking happier than ever in their most dapper attire.
RELATED: Jordan Love's partner Ronika Stone shares behind-the-scenes look in volleyball uni
Both bride and groom went classic and traditional with their wedding looks. Stone, for her part, donned a strapless, cream-colored satin gown with a matching veil, while Love sported a tuxedo with brilliantly shined patent leather shoes.
Love's wedding marks the second Packers QB wedding in recent months. Notably, his was an entirely different affair than former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' recent nuptials, in which he secretly wed a mystery woman named Brittani — a fact that Rodgers has been adamant about keeping as close to the vest as possible.
RELATED: Who is Aaron Rodgers' secret wife Brittani?
In fact, Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari — a guest at Love and Stone's wedding — couldn't even help but take a dig at Rodgers' secret marriage while celebrating his current teammate's milestone.
“Love is love. Congrats to the Loves,” Bakhtiari wrote in one post, before taking a jab at Rodgers in the other. “Just happy at least one of my quarterbacks invited me to their wedding."
