Brittany Mahomes turns heads in red workout fit before Chiefs Christmas game

It’s not a very Merry Christmas for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on the field with his knee injury and the team missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014. His wife Brittany Mahomes at least is winning the holidays with her workout fit.

Patrick tore his ACL and MCL in Week 15 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on the last drive of the game with the team’s season already on life support.

The Chiefs had plenty to cheer about in recent years around the holidays, but they’ll play on Christmas Day vs. the Denver Broncos without Patrick and with nothing on the line this time.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes’ fancy game-day fit does not age well after Chiefs’ big loss

While the team has struggled, Brittany was on fire all season with her game-day fits like her stunning jeans with a hidden meaning onthem, and her matching fit with baby Golden.

Brittany with Golden at a game | Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

With Patrick sidelined and healing following his surgery, Brittany got her workout on in a stunning red fit. She also got daughter Sterling, 4, and son Bronze, 3, to join her and posted the adorable scene. She wrote, “Christmas Eve workout with my kiddos ❤️.”

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes stuns ditching Chiefs red in daring all-white fit with big surprise

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

No doubt dad wishes he could join them. He’ll no doubt be working out hard when he’s able to with a target return date by the start of the 2026 season.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring