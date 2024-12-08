Brittany Mahomes shares relatable Santa mom-fail with toddler Bronze
Brittany Mahomes is not your average mom, but she definitely has your relatable average problems when it comes to doing some of the same things with her kids like taking them to see Santa.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes is pregnant with the couple’s third child — and still slaying her workouts in crazy fits — and takes care of the kids while dad plays football.
The 29-year-old mom recently had an epic, penalty-worthy playground moment with daughter Sterling, 3, on a park slide people can relate to. After that and celebrating her son Bronze’s second birthday where dad adorably matched his son, Brittany brought the kids to see Santa with results a lot of parents can identify with.
Little Bronze was all smiles until Santa scared him off ruining all mom’s photo opportunities.
He likely didn’t get a boot to the face and kicked down the Santa slide like in “A Christmas Story” like Ralphie did, but like a lot of crying kids sit on Santa’s lap every year while adoring parents try to get the perfect Christmas picture, Bronze didn’t provide that Hallmark moment.
Brittany and Patrick dated since high school and tied the knot in 2022. They will be having another baby sister for Bronze, and Brittany will have another child to try and get to smile for a Santa picture.
