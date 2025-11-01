The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Patrick Mahomes goes Halloween crazy with baby Golden, Brittany before Chiefs-Bills

The Mahomes family goes all out with their costumes with the kids before dad’s big game at Buffalo on Sunday.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes plays a superhero on the field for the Kansas City Chiefs. He went as another for Halloween in adorable photos with his wife and kids. His baby daughter Golden outshined dad, though, for her first one.

Patrick and wife Brittany went with the zoo theme last year where he was the zookeeper and his wife and kids were the animals.

Now, they have Golden for her first Halloween after she was born in January. This year, the Mahomes family went with the Spider-Man theme with Patrick and son Bronze, 2, with different Spider-Man costumes, and then Sterling, 4, and Golden as Spider-Gwens. Brittany was Aunt May.

She put a bunch of photos on her Instagram you can view as well.

Mahomes family
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick and Brittany met in high school and have spent many Halloweens together. They didn’t marry until 2022, however.

The kids with Golden certainly won the adorable award on the night, though, over mom and dad.

Patrick and the Chiefs are getting ready for a huge road game Sunday at the Buffalo Bills where he hopes he will have his spidey senses working in that one.

Patrick and Brittany
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

