Gracie Hunt, Brittany Mahomes have nearly identical fits for Chiefs' MNF win

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress reveals a bolder than usual look for the primetime game at Arrowhead Stadium. She wasn't alone.

Matthew Graham

Aug. 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs CEO’s daughter Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Aug. 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs CEO’s daughter Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes and Gracie Hunt both take their fashion games very seriously.

Add to that the pressure of having to compete for the spotlight with the world's most famous NFL WAG, Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift, and the three-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on the field, week after week, it can get downright exhausting.

Gracie Hunt
Dec. 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

So when the Chiefs heiress and fashion influencer showed off her red-leather fit with zipper and buckle accents during KC's 28-7 win over the Washington Commanders, it looked nearly identical to Patrick Mahomes' wife's ensemble.

Hunt, the oldest child of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, chose a skirt instead of Mrs. Mahomes' pants, but the zippers and red leather throughout were double the trouble, double the fun.

Brittany and Patrick shared their usual pregame kiss, and the all-red fit really popped.

Brittany Mahomes
Oct. 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets wife, Brittany Mahomes, during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The mom and fashion influencer Mahomes was also spotted on ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast hanging out with Swift after the seven-time All-Pro scored his 83rd touchdown for the franchise in his illustrious career, tying KC running back legend Priest Holmes, who only took five seasons to accomplish the feat.

"He's the guy that was here before me," the two-time NFL MVP Mahomes said after the game. "He sets the culture, he's the guy that's in the building early, in the building late. He's the leader of this team. To be able to get him that record tying it, let's go out there and break it now."

Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift
Jan. 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The global icon Swift also got the red fit memo too with her turtleneck top, but "The Life of a Showgirl" No. 1 hitmaker seemed to leave the leather and zipper look in the closet.

Maybe she's saving hers for Kelce's 84th.

Brittany Mahomes
Jan. 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

