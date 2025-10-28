Gracie Hunt, Brittany Mahomes have nearly identical fits for Chiefs' MNF win
Brittany Mahomes and Gracie Hunt both take their fashion games very seriously.
Add to that the pressure of having to compete for the spotlight with the world's most famous NFL WAG, Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift, and the three-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on the field, week after week, it can get downright exhausting.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt's fire-red dress matches Chiefs' fisticuff fireworks win vs. Lions
So when the Chiefs heiress and fashion influencer showed off her red-leather fit with zipper and buckle accents during KC's 28-7 win over the Washington Commanders, it looked nearly identical to Patrick Mahomes' wife's ensemble.
Hunt, the oldest child of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, chose a skirt instead of Mrs. Mahomes' pants, but the zippers and red leather throughout were double the trouble, double the fun.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt flaunts black-lace top with matching pants for Chiefs vs. Giants
Brittany and Patrick shared their usual pregame kiss, and the all-red fit really popped.
RELATED: Taylor Swift's daring all-black Chiefs fit revealed head-to-toe at swanky after-party
The mom and fashion influencer Mahomes was also spotted on ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast hanging out with Swift after the seven-time All-Pro scored his 83rd touchdown for the franchise in his illustrious career, tying KC running back legend Priest Holmes, who only took five seasons to accomplish the feat.
"He's the guy that was here before me," the two-time NFL MVP Mahomes said after the game. "He sets the culture, he's the guy that's in the building early, in the building late. He's the leader of this team. To be able to get him that record tying it, let's go out there and break it now."
The global icon Swift also got the red fit memo too with her turtleneck top, but "The Life of a Showgirl" No. 1 hitmaker seemed to leave the leather and zipper look in the closet.
Maybe she's saving hers for Kelce's 84th.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky