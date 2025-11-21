Patrick Mahomes surprises baby Golden, wife Brittany with out-of-the-blue gift
Patrick Mahomes may not be winning as many games for the Kansas City Chiefs as he wants at the moment, but he’s certainly winning at home with his “just because” gift his wife Brittany Mahomes showed off.
After dropping another game right after the bye week this past Sunday against the division-leading Denver Broncos, the three-time Super Bowl winner Mahomes and the Chiefs are just 5-5 on the season. The panic is now real and he’s feeling the frustration.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares rare Patrick, kids on-field moment with Chiefs struggling
Despite the loss, his wife, daughter Sterling, 4, and son Bronze, 2, were there to support him in an adorable pregame moment.
Patrick and Brittany had their third child in January in daughter Golden, and spent the final offseason days having a family trip all together.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes goes Halloween crazy with baby Golden, Brittany before Chiefs-Bills
While Patrick is no doubt locked in on a must-win game against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, he took the time to surprise his wife and daughters. Brittany wrote, “Just because flowers to his girls 🥹 @patrickmahomes you are the best ever 🤍“
He got three different colors with white, yellow (gold) and pink for them three.
Chalk up another win off the field for Patrick, but he hopes to also win on the field this weekend and get Kansas City going for the final seven games of the regular season.
