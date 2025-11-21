The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Patrick Mahomes surprises baby Golden, wife Brittany with out-of-the-blue gift

The Chiefs quarterback has a sweet gesture for “his girls” before Sunday’s huge game vs. the Colts.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wife Brittany Mahomes kiss before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wife Brittany Mahomes kiss before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes may not be winning as many games for the Kansas City Chiefs as he wants at the moment, but he’s certainly winning at home with his “just because” gift his wife Brittany Mahomes showed off.

After dropping another game right after the bye week this past Sunday against the division-leading Denver Broncos, the three-time Super Bowl winner Mahomes and the Chiefs are just 5-5 on the season. The panic is now real and he’s feeling the frustration.

Despite the loss, his wife, daughter Sterling, 4, and son Bronze, 2, were there to support him in an adorable pregame moment.

Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick and Brittany had their third child in January in daughter Golden, and spent the final offseason days having a family trip all together.

Brittany with Bronze, Sterling, Patrick, and Golden
Brittany with Bronze, Sterling, Patrick, and Golden / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

While Patrick is no doubt locked in on a must-win game against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, he took the time to surprise his wife and daughters. Brittany wrote, “Just because flowers to his girls 🥹 @patrickmahomes you are the best ever 🤍“

Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

He got three different colors with white, yellow (gold) and pink for them three.

Chalk up another win off the field for Patrick, but he hopes to also win on the field this weekend and get Kansas City going for the final seven games of the regular season.

Brittany and Patrick Mahome
Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

