The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes shares rare Patrick, kids on-field moment with Chiefs struggling

The couple’s oldest daughter stole mom’s heart and more in an adorable scene at last week’s loss to the Broncos.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets wife, Brittany Mahomes, during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets wife, Brittany Mahomes, during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs dropped another game last Sunday to the Denver Broncos and now sit at just 5-5 overall. While it was another frustrating day for the three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and the team, his wife shared a hilarious moment at the game with his oldest daughter.

Brittany and Patrick now have three kids with baby girl Golden arriving in January to go along with Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2. There never seems to be a dull moment with the kids in the Mahomes household either, especially with Sterling. We’ve seen her getting a perfect 10 from mom after dressing herself, imitating mom holding baby Golden, then dominating a homemade obstacle course, and even giving a Disney princess a mean-girl look.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes steals Patrick’s thunder with fit at Texas Tech 'College GameDay'

She also loves to dress up on dad’s Chiefs game days along with mom.

Brittany and Sterling Mahome
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

And grab dad’s attention before games.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes goes Halloween crazy with baby Golden, Brittany before Chiefs-Bills

Patrick and Sterling Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) with daughter Sterling Skye before Super Bowl LIX between vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

She even got Chiefs head coach’s Andy Reid’s attention at a press conference after a playoff game last season.

Now, she’s stealing mom’s heart by stealing her purse at last weekend’s game — something Brittany called her out for.

Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

It’s not just any purse either, it’s a limited edition a Fendi Baguette bag. A pre-owned bag just like that goes for over $3000 and new close to $10,000.

But it was this heartwarming moment with Patrick with the stolen purse that was a winning one despite the loss on the field.

Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

You can see Bronze trying to get into the action, too. How cute!

Patrick and the Chiefs return home to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday in a must-win game vs. the Indianapolis Clots. Mom and the kids will more than likely be there where Sterling no doubt will find a way to stand out.

Brittany and Sterling
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit

First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game

Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships