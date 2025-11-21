Brittany Mahomes shares rare Patrick, kids on-field moment with Chiefs struggling
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs dropped another game last Sunday to the Denver Broncos and now sit at just 5-5 overall. While it was another frustrating day for the three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and the team, his wife shared a hilarious moment at the game with his oldest daughter.
Brittany and Patrick now have three kids with baby girl Golden arriving in January to go along with Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2. There never seems to be a dull moment with the kids in the Mahomes household either, especially with Sterling. We’ve seen her getting a perfect 10 from mom after dressing herself, imitating mom holding baby Golden, then dominating a homemade obstacle course, and even giving a Disney princess a mean-girl look.
She also loves to dress up on dad’s Chiefs game days along with mom.
And grab dad’s attention before games.
She even got Chiefs head coach’s Andy Reid’s attention at a press conference after a playoff game last season.
Now, she’s stealing mom’s heart by stealing her purse at last weekend’s game — something Brittany called her out for.
It’s not just any purse either, it’s a limited edition a Fendi Baguette bag. A pre-owned bag just like that goes for over $3000 and new close to $10,000.
But it was this heartwarming moment with Patrick with the stolen purse that was a winning one despite the loss on the field.
You can see Bronze trying to get into the action, too. How cute!
Patrick and the Chiefs return home to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday in a must-win game vs. the Indianapolis Clots. Mom and the kids will more than likely be there where Sterling no doubt will find a way to stand out.
