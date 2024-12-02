Brittany Mahomes has sick custom jerseys for 2-year-old son’s birthday
Being the child of a major celebrity certainly has its perks.
So yes, in 2024, most kids and families can get unique jerseys for big family occasions. Heck, look at the matching holiday pajamas craze barreling into our social media feeds this December. But can you call Adidas and have your own custom kits created?
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes took it to the next level by creating custom Adidas jerseys, thanks to her husband's, star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion, partnership with the sports apparel company, for her son Bronze's 2-year-old birthday party, which was on Nov. 28. The Chiefs QB even named his new Adidas kicks after Bronze.
Even though it was a golf theme for his big day, the jerseys more resembled soccer kits, which also makes sense given the Mahomes are co-owners of the NWSL's Kansas City Current. The 29-year-old expectant mother (of their third child) documented the big day on Instagram with the caption, "Teeing up for Two!🤍"
The emblem on the top right corner of the jersey is dad's insignia for Adidas, not the Current (whose jerseys are awkwardly made by Nike), and the color pallete naturally is bronze.
Despite the mix of Nike and Adidas in the Mahomes' lives, everyone seemed to have a good time, especially dad Patrick, 29, and his son Bronze, whose full name is Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Sterling Skye Mahomes, who turns 4 next February, will naturally be looking for her own custom kits.
Something tells us mom will not disappoint.
