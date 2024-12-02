The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes has sick custom jerseys for 2-year-old son’s birthday

The wife of Patrick Mahomes and co-owner of the NWSL's Kansas City Current created sweet kits for the entire family for Bronze's second birthday.

Matthew Graham

Nov 10, 2024: Brittany Mahomes with Bronze and Sterling watch warmups prior to game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos.
Nov 10, 2024: Brittany Mahomes with Bronze and Sterling watch warmups prior to game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Being the child of a major celebrity certainly has its perks.

So yes, in 2024, most kids and families can get unique jerseys for big family occasions. Heck, look at the matching holiday pajamas craze barreling into our social media feeds this December. But can you call Adidas and have your own custom kits created?

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes took it to the next level by creating custom Adidas jerseys, thanks to her husband's, star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion, partnership with the sports apparel company, for her son Bronze's 2-year-old birthday party, which was on Nov. 28. The Chiefs QB even named his new Adidas kicks after Bronze.

Even though it was a golf theme for his big day, the jerseys more resembled soccer kits, which also makes sense given the Mahomes are co-owners of the NWSL's Kansas City Current. The 29-year-old expectant mother (of their third child) documented the big day on Instagram with the caption, "Teeing up for Two!🤍"

Bronze Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The emblem on the top right corner of the jersey is dad's insignia for Adidas, not the Current (whose jerseys are awkwardly made by Nike), and the color pallete naturally is bronze.

Kansas City Current
Nov 17, 2024: Kansas City Current defender Kayla Sharples in action against the Orlando Pride in a NWSL playoff semifinal match / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Despite the mix of Nike and Adidas in the Mahomes' lives, everyone seemed to have a good time, especially dad Patrick, 29, and his son Bronze, whose full name is Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Sterling Skye Mahomes, who turns 4 next February, will naturally be looking for her own custom kits.

Patrick Mahomes, Bronze Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes, Bronze Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Something tells us mom will not disappoint.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

