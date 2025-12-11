Pete Alonso's wife Haley has tearful Mets goodbye after husband's $155M Orioles deal

Unlike New York Mets fans, Pete Alonso is probably all smiles after his reported five-year, $155 million deal to join the Baltimore Orioles that sent shockwaves across Major League Baseball.

We underestimated the extreme backlash Mets faithful would have towards their beloved franchises, especially directed at one of the richest owners in sports, Steve Cohen, after New York really made no effort to keep the popular five-time All-Star.

RELATED: Pete Alonso's wife Haley in spotlight after Mets slugger picks Orioles in $155M deal

July 19, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) with wife Haley during the Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“I totally understand the fans’ reaction," Cohen said. "There is lots of offseason left to put a playoff team on the field.”

The slugger's wife, Haley Alonso, who celebrated the birth of their first child, a son born on Sept. 21, 2025, where she posted him overlooking the Manhattan skyline, shared a heartfelt goodbye in a long, emotional post with a throwback photo of her husband dirty in his Mets uniform.

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani shows wife Mamiko rare public affection during World Series parade

After reminiscing about going through old photos of their seven years together in New York, Haley wrote, "I came across this picture I took of Pete after his debut game back in 2019. Admittedly, I burst into tears because it so vividly brought me back to that exact moment. Seeing him so dirty, so exhausted but it was the happiest I had ever seen him."

The couple, who originally met (pun alert) when he was playing in the Cape Cod summer league, overcame a long distance relationship to eventually get married in Tampa Bay, Florida, in 2021. Haley then turned her attention to the fans.

Haley Alonso | Haley Alonso/Instagram

"I watched almost every game, every season like most of you," Haley continued. "But, I was also able to see everything Pete did behind the scenes that would never be talked about, written about or shared because they weren’t done in the spotlight. As his wife I can say that Pete gave you everything he had, every single day. The accolades he received for his play during his time there are nice and appreciated but I hope his legacy with New York is how deeply he cared and how much of himself he poured into this game, this team and this city. Day in and day out."

Then the Boston native Haley, 31, like Alonso, really closes it out by making every Mets fan now even more upset with Cohen.

"We fell in love with New York City and lived in Manhattan for 6 years. We fell in love with the fans and their passion. Sometimes glowing, sometimes… spirited 😉 but always heartfelt. We loved this team. His teammates, coaches, staff… truly everyone. We made lifelong friends over the years and I’m forever grateful for that. Just so grateful for all of it ❤️ Thank you for loving Pete."

Haley showed her great sense of humor with that "spirited" comment especially.

Alonso had his ups and downs from the plate for the Mets, but when it mattered most, the former NL Rookie of the Year and All-MLB First Team selection was extremely clutch, exemplified by the three-run home run in the top of the ninth for the Game 3 decider of last year's NL Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, down 2-0.

It's so hard to say goodbye, especially for Mets fans. Haley, we're not crying. You're crying!

Sep 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts from second base after hitting RBI double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

