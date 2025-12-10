Pete Alonso's wife Haley in spotlight after Mets slugger picks Orioles in $155M deal

One of the New York Mets' biggest star, Pete Alonso, is ditching the Big Apple for crab cakes, joining the Baltimore Orioles on a reported five-year, $155 million deal.

The slugger never fully realized his full potential while with the Mets, but the 31-year-old slugger had some memorable clutch hits for New York, none as big as the three-run home run in the deciding game of the 2024 NL Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers down 2-0, that made him a crowd favorite at Citi Field when the lights were brightest.

Sept. 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts from second base after hitting RBI double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

So while O's fans are celebrating the big free agent prize, we at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI also want to get to know more about his wife, Haley.

Haley and Pete overcame a long-distance relationship to be together

Haley Alonso | Haley Alonso/Instagram

Haley is originally from the Boston area and met her future husband while he was playing in the Cape Cod summer league.

They decided to keep dating even while he was becoming a standout player for the Florida Gators and she was attending Michigan State University.

For Haley and Pete, who are both 31, it all worked out, eventually getting engaged in Nov. 2018, and getting married three years later on Nov. 12, 2021 in Tampa Bay, Florida at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Haley just gave birth to their first child, a baby boy

Mrs. Alonso had been looking fantastic throughout her husband's final season with the Mets, showing off her baby bump, and then sharing the wonderful news that she had given birth to their first child, a baby boy, on Sept. 21, 2025.

She shared the wonderful news with the baby looking out on the NYC skyline, writing, "the night we welcomed our son into the world."

Haley is a proud MLB WAG that is always by Pete's side

Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) with wife Haley during the Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Haley is understandably proud of her husband, and she often posts on social media anytime the five-time All-Star and 2019 All-MLB First Team selection has a big career moment.

She also had a great sense of humor, pointing out her fashion mistake when she was pregnant attending the All-Star game in Atlanta with Alonso.

"I quickly found out that heels, ATL summer weather & being in your third trimester is not a great combo 😅," Mrs. Alonso wrote, "but soaking in all these moments just the two of us until our little guy gets here."

