Peyton Manning’s son Marshall is 8th grader getting more hype than Arch now

The 14-year-old son of the NFL Hall of Fame quarterback looks to be the next great Manning. He just led his school to the state championship game.

Matt Ryan

Former NFL player Peyton Manning looks on prior to a game between the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
Former NFL player Peyton Manning looks on prior to a game between the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Peyton Manning’s son Marshall Manning went viral while he and dad were watching Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns play the Georgia Bulldogs and analyst Kirk Herbstreit told the nation to look out for that kid. Now, he’s in a state title game as an 8th grader with some insane highlights and is getting more hype than his Texas cousin.

Peyton surfaced for some father-son time with Marshall while watching his nephew in the loss to Georgia.

Cameras captured them together in the stands where Herbstreit said, “Look out for this buck here… He’s a stud, he can spin it.”

RELATED: Arch Manning looks tiny next to 7-foot-4 Spurs star Victor Wembanyama

That spurred internet searches for 14-year-old Marshall playing for the Baylor School (Tennessee) and he’s blowing up for his insane arm.

Now, he just led the school to the state title game with dad rooting him on (scroll through for video).

RELATED: Texas QB Arch Manning’s brother Heid shares drama-free family pic away from field

There’s a lot of weight to the last name, but he has quite the QB coach in Peyton who threw for 71,940 yards and 539 touchdowns in his NFL career to go along with two Super Bowl wins — one with the Indianapolis Colts (2007) and one with the Denver Broncos (2016). He also has uncle Eli Manning as a reference and grandpa Archie Manning.

Cousin Arch was one of the most hyped recruits ever — Marshall may surpass that by the time he’s ready to announce his college of choice. They live in Tennessee and dad was a Tennessee Volunteers superstar, so Vols fans could be landing the next great Manning.

Peyton Mannin
Will Marshall follow in dad’s footsteps to Tennessee? / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For now, he’s enjoying his success in 8th grade and seeking a state championship.

Marshall is a twin

Marshall has a sister Mosley and they are maternal twins. They are the only two kids with Peyton and Ashely Thompson.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

