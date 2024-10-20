Photo emerges of Hailee Steinfeld supporting Josh Allen at Bills game
The Buffalo Bills absolutely crushed the Tennessee Titans 34-10 in Week 7, notching their second consecutive win. Bills quarterback Josh Allen put on a fantastic performance, completing 21-of-33 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns.
Cheering Allen on at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 20, his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld. The Oscar-nominated actress, who joined Allen at a pet adoption event last weekend, has attended nearly every Bills game since she started dating Allen last year, but continues to keep a low profile.
Steinfeld brought a special guest with her to watch Allen play on Sunday. The Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse star's older brother, Griffin Steinfeld, joined her in the quarterback's suite. Steinfeld rocked a red sweater while her brother wore a white t-shift and a blue hat.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld reveals 'bad omen' with Josh Allen gift exchange
Eagle-eyed fans also believe they spotted Steinfeld with Allen in Orchard Park during a Make-A-Wish event on Saturday. The 28-year-old quarterback, along with Bills general manager Brandon Beane, head coach Sean McDermott, and wide receiver Khalil Shakir, met with three kids whose wish was to meet Allen and the team.
While Allen signed one of the guest's helmets, Steinfeld, 27, appears to be sitting on the practice field and hanging out with kids' families in the heartwarming video shared on the team's YouTube page.
Fans hope that Steinfeld can also make it to the Bills' game in Week 8. Next up, Allen Co. travel across the country to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
