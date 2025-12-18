Sam Darnold's fiancée Katie flaunts abs in workout fit selfie before Seahawks vs Rams

The NFC West crown could be on the line for Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Before the big game, his fiancée Katie Hoofnagle turned heads with her ab-flexing workout fit.

The 28-year-old Darnold was sensational last year for the Minnesota Vikings, but they let him go in favor of rookie J.J. McCarthy. He’s proving that to be a big mistake, leading the Seahawks to an 11-3 record of 3,433 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The combo of Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) and quarterback Sam Darnold (14) have the Seahawks flying high this season. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: Who is Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold’s fiancée Katie Hoofnagle?

The Rams come into Thursday Night Football also at 11-3. There’s a lot on the line at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Darnold will have his No. 1 fan in Hoofnagle cheering him on like in the below pic (glasses on).

Darnold and Hoofnagle just got engaged in July. She’d share her answer to the quarterback’s proposal from the beach in Dana Point, California, with an emphatic “YES!!!!”

RELATED: Why Rams star Puka Nacua blames Taylor Swift for Chiefs’ disastrous season

Before kickoff this week, Hoofnagle shows she’s in prime shape this season as well with her stunning workout look.

Katie Hoofnagle/Instagram

Hoofnagle was a star defensive soccer star for the South Carolina Gamecocks in college, starting in 67 games over four years. She’s from the Bay Area and met Darnold when he played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

No doubt, while all eyes are on him on the field Thursday night, she’ll be shining bright in the stands.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring