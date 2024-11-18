Puka Nacua's gf Hallie Aiono praises Rams WR after huge accomplishment
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua's season got off to a slow start because of a bursa sack burst in his knee which forced him to miss five games.
After returning, it took some time to get back to game speed, but he finally reached the endzone in Week 11 against the New England Patriots.
It was his first touchdown catch of the season.
It was a spectacular diving catch for the score and it left everyone in awe. Among the people who were happy for the 2023 Pro Bowler was his girlfriend, Hallie Aiono.
Hallie took to Instagram to share a post of Nacua's diving grab with a simple two-world endorsement of his beau. "He's him," she wrote.
What an epic way to score your first touchdown of the year.
Hallie and Nacua were first linked together during his time at BYU. They officially announced their relationship in 2022, approximately six months before he was selected in the NFL Draft.
However, it is believed they began dating in 2021 after meeting at a family gathering.
Hallie's brother, Alex, is a star of his own, with collaborations with singers like John Legend and acting experience after going viral on YouTube.
Hallie and her family are of Polynesian descent and grew up in Arizona.
Now that Puka has his feet under him, expect to see more and more of Hallie on the sidelines supporting her boyfriend as she has since they begin dating at BYU.
