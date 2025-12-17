Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend Mady Barnes in spotlight with QB named Dolphins starter

Quinn Ewers had to wait until the 231st overall pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft to be selected by the Miami Dolphins, but now he’s going to get his chance to start. His girlfriend Madelyn “Mady” Barnes will no doubt now be in the spotlight with her man at quarterback.

News broke on Wednesday that the rookie will be replacing long-time Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa after the offense looked inept in a 28-15 Monday night loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’ll start on Sunday at home vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Before Arch Manning was leading the Texas Longhorns, it was Ewers’ show. The quarterback was quite the weapon for Steve Sarkisian and Texas, throwing for 3472 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while leading the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The 22 year old will have a chance to shine on the field, while his girlfriend Barnes no doubt will with her game-day fits.

After Ewers got drafted, she had a sweet note for him: “So incredibly proud and overjoyed!! Quinn, you are so deserving of this and a whole lot more! You're the most driven, dedicated, and genuine man both on and off the field. I'm so excited for this journey and to watch you live out your dreams GO DOLPHINS!! 🐬🧡” She added,“Miami ain't ready 👏🏻😎💃🏻”

Well, Miami is ready now.

So, who is Mady Barnes?

They went to rival colleges

Barnes has documented their relationship since they went IG official in February of 2023, and while she’s from Texas, she attends the rival Oklahoma Sooners. That’s true love they could overcome that!

She’s a sorority girl

Barnes is a member of the Chi Omega sorority.

She’s majoring in Social Media Marketing and Online Advertising.

She runs social media for a med spa

She’s the Social Media Coordinator for Feel Ideal 360, a medical services company in Southlake, Texas. Barnes handles their digital media presence.

They had an epic summer together before the season

Filled with trips, drinks, and good memories.

