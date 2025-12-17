Dolphins to Bench QB Tua Tagovailoa for Rookie Quinn Ewers
Tua Tagovailoa’s time in Miami is seemingly ticking.
Following the Dolphins’ loss to the Steelers on Monday night—one that officially eliminated them from playoff contention—the team is benching Tagovailoa in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
The move comes one day after Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel hinted at potentially making a change at signal-caller. “The quarterback play was not good enough,” he told reporters on Monday. “And so for me, everything is on the table.”
Despite owning Tagovailoa $54 million in 2026, Miami has now seemingly seen enough amid the former first-round pick's worst statistical season of his career. Over 14 games in 2025, Tagovailoa has completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns, and a career-high 15 interceptions while notching just an 88.5 passer rating—the lowest since his rookie year. With Miami’s loss to the Steelers on Monday, he’s also now an uninspiring 0–7 in games played in sub-40 degree weather.
"I'm pretty disappointed in myself with how I got our receiving corps ready," Tagovailoa said, candidly, following their Week 15 defeat. "I kind of felt like I let our guys down."
The Dolphins will now turn to Ewers, whom they selected in the seventh-round of the 2025 NFL draft, for the remainder of the campaign. They’re set take on the Bengals, Buccaneers, and Patriots to close out the season.