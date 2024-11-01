Ron Artest’s son is dad’s twin with Pacers-Pistons ‘Malice at the Palace’ fit
November 19, 2004, is a day the NBA and Ron Artest would like to forget. Nearly 20 years later for Halloween his son, Ron Artest III, brought the ‘Malice at the Palace’ back for Halloween.
On that day in 2004, Indiana Pacers forward Artest infamously charged into The Palace at Auburn Hills stands after a Detroit Pistons fan pelted him with a beer, prompting all-out mayhem in which punches were thrown by several players, fans stormed the court to comfort players, objects were thrown all over the court, even a player’s brother got involved in an unimaginable chaotic scene.
All of it resulted in the longest suspension in NBA history for an on-court incident: Artest was suspended for 86 games.
While it was featured in the 2021 Netflix documentary, Untold: Malice at the Palace, it’s largely been out of the spotlight after all these years. That is until Artest III dressed as his dad in Halloween in the famous torn Pacers jersey look post brawl. It’s a spot-on look costume and you can hardly tell them apart.
Incredible. He just had to lose the smile.
Ron would end up changing his name to Metta World Peace and winning a title in 2010 with the Los Angeles Lakers. He retired after 19 seasons in the NBA.
Ron III himself hoops. The 20 year old son played basketball at California State University, Northridge.
His other son, Jeron, 18, is committed to play basketball at University of California, Irvine.
Well done, Ron Artest III. You brought back to life “Malice at the Palace” for Halloween perfectly.
