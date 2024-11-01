Natalia Bryant's seductive ringmaster bodysuit fit wins Halloween
It's been an epic Halloween in the Bryant household. Vanessa Bryant kicked off the festivities by sharing photos of her young daughters, Capri and Blanka, dressed up as Snow White.
The photodump on Instagram also included a look at Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter, Natalia, dressed up as Dopey, who is the youngest of the seven dwarfs.
Vanessa, meanwhile, dropped several costumes which included her dressed up as the Evil Queen.
MORE: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia bares back in beautiful custom sheer dress
Natalia wasn't done celebrating Halloween with her Snow White fit. She cranked things up to 11 with her seductive ringmaster bodysuit costume that is in contention to win Halloween.
MORE: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shows off smooth dance moves
It's another home run look.
The 21-year-old model recently reminded everyone she was all grown up in a sideways selfie, and turned heads in a preppy miniskirt, back-to-school fit.
At the beginning of September, there was a gorgeous black dress, and now we have the Halloween look that already has social media buzzing.
Not only is Natalia a model, but she is also a third-year film student at USC. While studying, her modeling campaign has taken off, with appearances in a Bulgari campaign and on the Versace runway.
The sky is the limit for Natalia as she continues to shine.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Red carpet MVP: 6-foot-4 WNBA star A’ja Wilson towers over big-time actress
Ahhhh: Steph Curry, Ayesha introduce baby Cai in rare public photos
Legendary: Vanessa Bryant posts epic Kobe message, video after Dodgers WS win
Speaking of: Ciara celebrates ‘billionaire’ achievement before Steelers game
Spotlight found: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husbands ‘Ohtani’ Dodgers fit