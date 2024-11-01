The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Natalia Bryant's seductive ringmaster bodysuit fit wins Halloween

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter Natalia has outdone herself with a seductive ringmaster bodysuit fit for Halloween.

Josh Sanchez

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

It's been an epic Halloween in the Bryant household. Vanessa Bryant kicked off the festivities by sharing photos of her young daughters, Capri and Blanka, dressed up as Snow White.

The photodump on Instagram also included a look at Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter, Natalia, dressed up as Dopey, who is the youngest of the seven dwarfs.

Vanessa, meanwhile, dropped several costumes which included her dressed up as the Evil Queen.

MORE: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia bares back in beautiful custom sheer dress

Natalia wasn't done celebrating Halloween with her Snow White fit. She cranked things up to 11 with her seductive ringmaster bodysuit costume that is in contention to win Halloween.

Natalia Bryant, ringmaster bodysuit Halloween
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

MORE: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shows off smooth dance moves

Natalia Bryant, ringmaster bodysuit Halloween
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

It's another home run look.

The 21-year-old model recently reminded everyone she was all grown up in a sideways selfie, and turned heads in a preppy miniskirt, back-to-school fit.

Natalia Bryant, bikini
Natalia Bryant/Instagram
Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram


At the beginning of September, there was a gorgeous black dress, and now we have the Halloween look that already has social media buzzing.

Not only is Natalia a model, but she is also a third-year film student at USC. While studying, her modeling campaign has taken off, with appearances in a Bulgari campaign and on the Versace runway.

The sky is the limit for Natalia as she continues to shine.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Red carpet MVP: 6-foot-4 WNBA star A’ja Wilson towers over big-time actress

Ahhhh: Steph Curry, Ayesha introduce baby Cai in rare public photos

Legendary: Vanessa Bryant posts epic Kobe message, video after Dodgers WS win

Speaking of: Ciara celebrates ‘billionaire’ achievement before Steelers game

Spotlight found: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husbands ‘Ohtani’ Dodgers fit

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion