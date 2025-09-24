Rory McIlroy's wife Erica Stoll stuns in elegant black dress at Ryder Cup Gala
Before players tee off on Friday for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Behpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, golfers and their wives and girlfriends from both the United States and Europe got together for the Ryder Cup Gala. Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll certainly had a winning night with her dress amongst the other WAGs.
This will be McIlroy’s 8th Ryder Cup as he began in 2010 — he’s won five of seven so far.
Back in April, McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam by winning the Masters. While it was a tremendous career moment, it was extra special because shared it with his wife of 8 years and his 5-year-old daughter Poppy. Although, he was called out for not mentioning her in his victory speech, it was a big deal as the golfer had recently filed for divorce from Stoll in early 2024. They later reconciled and this was more proof they are doing great.
Now, there’s even more evidence his relationship is going well as they were seen together holding hands at the Ryder Cup Gala on Tuesday night where the 38-year-old Stoll rocked a stunning, elegant black dress alongside the 36-year-old McIlroy.
It’s great to see the couple out and having a good time together.
If the Ryder Cup is as good as Stoll’s dress at the Gala, we are all in for a golf treat over the weekend.
