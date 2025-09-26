Meet all 2025 Team Europe Ryder Cup WAGs led by Erica Stoll, Clare Fleetwood
Play is underway on the Black Course at Bethpage for the 2025 Ryder Cup. Team USA fans are already giving the visitors from Team Europe a hard time with their heckling but the WAGs are standing by to provide support as they attempt to clinch the victory for a second time in a row.
The Ryder Cup is an exclusive event with just 12 players chosen for each side. For the WAGs, it's an opportunity to establish closer ties with their fellows, whether it's on the Team USA or Team Europe side. Team Europe's group includes some familiar faces like Rory McIlroy's wife Erica Stoll and Tommy Fleetwood's wife's Clare, but there are also a few newcomers.
Here's a closer look at the WAGs of Team Europe...
RELATED: Meet all the WAGs of Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy's wife Erica Stoll
Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll have been through the ringer and come out the other side even better. The couple, married in 2017, have a daughter, Poppy, who they welcomed in 2020. Though it appeared they were headed for divorce last year, McIlroy and Stoll reconciled and she was by his side as he won the Masters to complete the Grand Slam in April. Stoll is an American and previously worked for the PGA.
RELATED: Scottie Scheffler upstaged by wife Meredith’s red dress at Ryder Cup Gala
Robert MacIntyre's girlfriend Shannon Hartley
Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre has been with his girlfriend Shannon Hartley publicly dating back to 2023. Hartley is a nurse for the NHS.
Tommy Fleetwood's wife Clare Craig
Age gap relationships are all the rage, including Tommy Fleetwood and his wife Clare Fleetwood's marriage of almost a decade. The couple with a 23-year gap have three children, including two sons from Clare's previous marriage. On top of being his wife, Clare also works as Tommy's manager.
RELATED: Tommy Fleetwood's much older wife Clare in 2025 Ryder Cup glare at unforgiving NYC
Justin Rose's wife Kate Phillips
Justin Rose married Kate Phillips, a former international gymnast, in 2006, making them one of the most steadfast marriages of the Ryder Cup. The couple have two children and run the Justin and Kate Rose Foundation together.
Rasmus Hojgaard's girlfriend Julie Sander Danielsen
Though not married, Danish golfer Rasmus Hojgaard has dated Julie Sander Danielsen since 2019.
Tyrrell Hatton's wife Emily Braisher
Tyrrell Hatton and his wife Emily Braisher married in 2021. The couple travel to golf events together frequently, which led to Emily starting a blog called "Wife on Tour." The pair went viral in 2019 when Emily shut a bathroom door loudly enough to distract Hatton from his swing.
Shane Lowry's wife Wendy Honner
Shane Lowry and his wife Wendy wed in 2016 and now have two children. They met way back in 2012 and Lowry has called Wendy his "number one fan." Though Honner is Irish like her husband, the pair married in New York City.
Jon Rahm's wife Kelley Cahill
LIV tour golfer Jon Rahm met his wife Kelley Cahill at Arizona State. Cahill is a biologist and former javelin thrower. They married in Bilbao in 2019 and have three children together – two boys and one girl.
Sepp Straka's wife Paige Dean
Sepp Straka and Paige Dean met in 2017 when their respective universities, Georgia and Auburn, played each other in a season-ending matchup. Despite some initial antagonizing due to their SEC rivalry, the pair got engaged in 2020 and married in 2021. They welcomed their first child, a boy, in 2023.
Ludvig Aberg's girlfriend Olivia Peet
Ludvig Aberg's girlfriend Olivia Peet is a UK native though she played tennis at Texas Tech. She is the daughter of former professional tennis player Chris Peet. The duo became public attended the Ryder Cup together in 2023.
Matt Fitzpatrick's wife Katherine Gaal
Matt Fitzpatrick and his wife Katherine Gaal went public with their relationship in 2023 and were engaged shortly after. They married in October of 2024. Gaal, a New Jersey native, competed in the Miss New Jersey USA pageant and finished as first runner-up in 2013 before attending Penn State for college.
Viktor Hovland
Like Team USA star Bryson Dechambeau, Viktor Hovland is at the Ryder Cup solo. That doesn't necessarily mean he's single, but he is at least somewhat unattached. He also played the 2023 Ryder Cup without a female companion.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup
Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling
What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie
Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game
SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing