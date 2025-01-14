Sam Darnold's gf Katie Hoofnagle rocks custom jacket for Vikings playoff game
The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for their run in the NFL Playoffs and getting things underway with a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Arizona after the game was moved from LA due to the ongoing wildfires.
While the game is at a neutral site, the fan bases for both franchises have traveled well, including quarterback Sam Darnold's girlfriend Katie Hoofnagle and her fellow Vikings WAGs.
Hoofnagle and the Vikings WAGs pulled up to Glendale with some matching, custom jackets.
MORE: Commanders' Zane Gonzalez's wife Lizzy swoons over kicker's NFL playoff heroics
Keely Amelia Grugier-Hill, the wife of Vikings linebacker Kamu Grieger-Hill, shared a photo of Katie in her suite rocking the custom jacket and looking over the field.
MORE: Derrick Henry's gf Adrianna Rivas swoons over 'my man,' Ravens playoffs
It looks like all of the WAGs understood the assignment.
MORE: Bo Nix's wife Izzy celebrates rookie NFL season with artsy photo of Broncos QB
The Rams entered the postseason as the No. 4 seed in the NFC after winning the NFC West, while the Vikings are the No. 5 seed despite having the better record.
The winner of Monday night's Wild Card finale will hit the road for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs to face off against the top dog in the conference, the Detroit Lions.
The Lions edged the Rams in overtime in the regular season opener, 26-20, while sweeping the Vikings during the season including a 31-9 shellacking in Week 18.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’