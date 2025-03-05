Savannah James brags about son Bryce's HS playoff feat as much as LeBron's 50K points
Savannah James is a very proud wife and mom after both her husband LeBron James and her son Bryce James had big basketball accomplishments on the same day.
Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star was the first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points as LeBron dropped 34 of them in a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
While dad was doing his thing for the Lakers, his youngest son Bryce, 17, made the start for Sierra Canyon High School in the CIF state playoffs, where he dropped 15 points in a 73-48 win. Bryce hit five three-pointers in the first half and that’s all he needed.
A proud Savannah posted their accomplishments on Instagram at around the same time to brag about both husband and son.
While dad is chasing his fifth NBA ring this season with the surging Lakers now that they’ve added Luka Doncic, Bryce is hoping to get his own ring as a California state champion before he heads off to play for the Arizona Wildcats next season.
While everyone knows about LeBron’s big feat from Tuesday night, Savannah was equally proud about her son’s 15 points in a high school playoff game as her husband’s NBA scoring record.
