Savannah James brags about son Bryce's HS playoff feat as much as LeBron's 50K points

Savannah is a proud wife and mom after her boys both go out and ball on the basketball court.

Matt Ryan

Sierra Canyon’s Bryce James (5), the son of NBA player LeBron James, stands with his teammates by the bench before the game between Sierra Canyon and Bartlett High School.
Sierra Canyon’s Bryce James (5), the son of NBA player LeBron James, stands with his teammates by the bench before the game between Sierra Canyon and Bartlett High School. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Savannah James is a very proud wife and mom after both her husband LeBron James and her son Bryce James had big basketball accomplishments on the same day.

Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star was the first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points as LeBron dropped 34 of them in a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

While dad was doing his thing for the Lakers, his youngest son Bryce, 17, made the start for Sierra Canyon High School in the CIF state playoffs, where he dropped 15 points in a 73-48 win. Bryce hit five three-pointers in the first half and that’s all he needed.

LeBron
LeBron James sits with his wife Savannah James (right), son Bryce Maximus James (left) and his mother Gloria Marie James (left). / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

RELATED: Savannah James gushes over daughter Zhuri adorably playing basketball with dog

A proud Savannah posted their accomplishments on Instagram at around the same time to brag about both husband and son.

LeBron
Savannah James/Instagram
Bryce James
Savannah James/Instagram

RELATED: LeBron’s wife Savannah James shows love for all three kids in sweetest way

While dad is chasing his fifth NBA ring this season with the surging Lakers now that they’ve added Luka Doncic, Bryce is hoping to get his own ring as a California state champion before he heads off to play for the Arizona Wildcats next season.

While everyone knows about LeBron’s big feat from Tuesday night, Savannah was equally proud about her son’s 15 points in a high school playoff game as her husband’s NBA scoring record.

