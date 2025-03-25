Bronny James Stayed Hot, Scoring a Career-High in the G League
Bronny James is on a bit of a hot streak. In fact, he's been so good the last week that some might even start to consider him a problem.
Last week with the Los Angeles Lakers extremely short-handed, Bronny socred a career-high 17 in 30 minutes off the bench. Then last night he went off for 39 points in a G League game against the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Bronny made 14 of 21 field goal attempts and hit four of eight three-pointers. He also had seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. With the outside shooting and strong finishes around the hoop it was the perfect encapsulation of everything JJ Redick has to say about his development this season.
Meanwhile, the Lakers lost to the Orlando Magic while Dwight Howard pretended to shoot a laser and danced to an awesome song from 1989. Considering the Lakers have lost three straight games Bronny going off the in G League is a welcome distraction.