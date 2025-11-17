Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar sends son emotional message after Browns’ loss
Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut in Week 11 for the Cleveland Browns after fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion. While things didn’t his or Cleveland’s way in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, his mom Pilar Sanders had an emotional message for him after the game.
The son of Deion Sanders and fifth-round pick out of the Colorado Buffaloes has been relegated to the sidelines as a backup in his first season before getting his chance Sunday. His mom has attended his games no matter what and rocked her game-day fits like her custom “12” look, and this “Legendary” one below.
The Browns started the season with the 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco before trading him and moving on to their other QB draft pick in Gabriel, who went 1-6 before Sunday’s game as a starter.
After halftime when Gabriel was ruled out, Shedeur made his NFL debut and mom immediately posted her reaction from her seat.
Unfortunately, Shedeur would go just for 4-for-16 with 47 yards and an interception. He also overthrew a potential game-tying touchdown with under two minutes left.
After the game, mom had his back in an Instagram post:
“Do your thang! Work with what you’ve got! ….., NFL DEBUT! Never any first round reps – Never heard of 😂🤣 this is wild to say the least.”
Shedeur looked dejected himself when the final second ticked off the clock and he was leaving the field.
Despite his bad performance, as usual, Shedeur was all class after the game and even stood up for Gabriel.
It’s unclear if Shedeur will start next week against the Las Vegas Raiders. Whatever happens, he definitely has mom’s support.
