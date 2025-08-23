The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar, sister Shelomi flex matching '12' custom Browns dresses

Pilar Sanders rocked the orange, while Shelomi went with brown to support Shedeur in the Cleveland Browns preseason finale.

Matthew Graham

Aug 16, 2025; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Aug 16, 2025; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Shedeur Sanders' mom and sister are like most Cleveland Browns fans. They want him to be the team’s QB1.

Playing in the NFL preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, the polarizing rookie quarterback is still fourth on Cleveland’s depth chart, but it’s clear the son of Deion Sanders and the former Colorado Buffaloes NIL multi-millionaire rock star is No. 1 by far in the popularity contest. Just ask the kids in the Cleveland DMA.

Pilar Sanders
Pilar Sanders/Instagram

Pilar Sanders, Shedeur’s mother, made waves with her initial fit for his debut vs. the Carolina Panthers, when the hype machine ratcheted up exponentially after a promising performance.

Pilar’s youngest child, and Shedeur’s sister, Shelomi, took it to the next level with momma in amazing matching custom Shedeur dresses. Mom rocked orange. Shelomi stunned in brown.

The duo were the perfect combo and the details on the dresses were incredible, complete with Shedeur’s No. 12 front and center, and then his name written on the side with a full graphic of him as a Browns starting quarterback.

Pilar Sanders, Shelomi Sanders
Shelomi Sanders/TikTok

Dad might be the former Prime Time turned Coach Prime, but for today, Pilar and Shelomi stole the spotlight. Now hopefully Shedeur’s performance can match the awesomeness of these dresses.

Pilar Sanders, Shelomi Sanders
Shelomi Sanders/TikTok

If that's the case, Shedeur's QB1 future is guaranteed.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

