Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar, sister Shelomi flex matching '12' custom Browns dresses
Shedeur Sanders' mom and sister are like most Cleveland Browns fans. They want him to be the team’s QB1.
Playing in the NFL preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, the polarizing rookie quarterback is still fourth on Cleveland’s depth chart, but it’s clear the son of Deion Sanders and the former Colorado Buffaloes NIL multi-millionaire rock star is No. 1 by far in the popularity contest. Just ask the kids in the Cleveland DMA.
Pilar Sanders, Shedeur’s mother, made waves with her initial fit for his debut vs. the Carolina Panthers, when the hype machine ratcheted up exponentially after a promising performance.
Pilar’s youngest child, and Shedeur’s sister, Shelomi, took it to the next level with momma in amazing matching custom Shedeur dresses. Mom rocked orange. Shelomi stunned in brown.
The duo were the perfect combo and the details on the dresses were incredible, complete with Shedeur’s No. 12 front and center, and then his name written on the side with a full graphic of him as a Browns starting quarterback.
Dad might be the former Prime Time turned Coach Prime, but for today, Pilar and Shelomi stole the spotlight. Now hopefully Shedeur’s performance can match the awesomeness of these dresses.
If that's the case, Shedeur's QB1 future is guaranteed.
