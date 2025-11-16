Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar reacts immediately for Browns QB’s debut at Ravens game
Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar Sanders has been in his corner all season hoping her son gets the chance to quarteback for the Cleveland Browns. Sunday was that day after fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel was ruled out at halftime with a concussion. A happy Pilar shared her instant reaction from the stadium.
Pilar, who is Shedeur’s dad Deion Sanders’ ex wife, has been a hit on game days with her custom Shedeur fits like her eye-catching “12” one, and this look below sitting with her other son Shilo Sanders.
While Pilar has said she wouldn’t sit through a game with Deion, she’s been sitting through Shedeur riding the bench all season. That is until Sunday at home vs. the Baltimore Ravens when Gabriel went down.
Mom was so excited she posted immediately and exclaimed, “He’s in! He’s in.” She then recorded his first completed pass while saying, “toss that sucker.”
Shedeur was electric for dad’s Colorado Buffaloes before he shockingly slipped out of the first round all the way to the fifth where the Browns scooped him up. Mom was there that day and took a rare family photo with Deion, her sons, and daughter Shelomi Sanders after he was picked.
Shedeur been the backup all season and hasn’t even gotten in a game until Sunday. It remains to be seen if he’ll remain the starter into next week’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
